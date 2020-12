Carolina Panthers fire general manager Marty Hurney for a second time

The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney, the team announced Monday morning.

The move comes following the Panthers dropping to 4-10 on the season with their Saturday loss to the Green Bay Packers. They’re out of playoff contention and on pace for a top-5 NFL draft pick.

“I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in the team’s release. “We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I’m sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides.”

In the past, Tepper has referenced the organization wanting to be more analytics-focused. Hurney, who helped hire head coach Matt Rhule, is known for focusing on scouting college players and has a more “traditional approach.”

“I want to thank Dave and Nicole for the opportunity to be a part of this organization over the last three seasons,” Hurney said in a statement. “I have a great relationship with Matt and everybody in the building. I believe this team is well-positioned for the future and wish Matt, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

Hurney declined further comment when reached by The Observer.

Hurney first served as Carolina’s general manager from 2002-2012. He was fired during the 2012 season and replaced by David Gettleman before being re-hired for the position in 2017.

Tepper and chief communications officer Steven Drummond will lead the search for a new general manager, which will begin immediately. Rhule is not interested in taking over general manager responsibilities, but will be involved in the franchise’s decision-making and the hiring of the next general manager.

“You look at successful organizations, and there’s a certain alignment between the head coach and the GM,” Tepper said. “To think that you can do that without some sort of alignment is nuts. So to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid. I don’t want to be stupid, OK?”

In addition to hiring Rhule last offseason, Tepper had discussed bringing in an assistant general manager to help Hurney with his responsibilities. Instead, the team hired Pat Stewart from the Philadelphia Eagles to be director of player personnel and never directly filled an assistant general manager role. Samir Suleiman was also hired in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers to work with Hurney as director of player negotiations and salary cap manager.

The Panthers are the fifth NFL team with a general manager opening this year, joining the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Whoever the Panthers hire as the team’s next general manager will have some big decisions to make with over 20 Panthers becoming free agents this offseason, in addition to the team’s top draft pick.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.