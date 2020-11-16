Teddy Bridgewater suffered ‘minimal damage’ with knee injury. Here’s what we know

Signs for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s healthy return are positive after suffering a right knee injury in the Carolina Panthers’ 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Bridgewater was injured on a third-down sack by Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter with 5:24 remaining in the game. Guard John Miller (knee/ankle) was also injured on the play.

The quarterback had an MRI done and has suffered minimal damage, per multiple reports. His status for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is not yet known.

In 2016, Bridgewater suffered a devastating injury to his left knee that forced him to miss a large part of two seasons.

P.J. Walker entered the game in place of Bridgewater on Sunday; he was the only other active quarterback on the Panthers’ roster during the game. Second-year quarterback Will Grier is also on the roster and has been exchanging time as the team’s backup quarterback on game days with Walker. It is unclear which quarterback would back up Bridgewater this week if he is forced to miss time.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule typically speaks to the media at 12:30 p.m Monday. Bridgewater is also available to the media on Mondays. He was not made available for his usual postgame Zoom call Sunday.

Bridgewater was 18-of-24 passing for 136 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. After the sack, Bridgewater was taken into the blue medical tent on the sideline and then exited the field slowly and went into the locker room prior to the end of the game.

This is not the first time Walker was forced to come in for Bridgewater this season. The starting quarterback was also injured on a play against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. He was cleared after being tested for a concussion and returned to the game despite a neck injury. Bridgewater has not missed a game this season.

Walker went 2-of-4 passing for 12 yards in Bridgewater’s absence.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.

