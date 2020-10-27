Panthers release cornerback Eli Apple, who had lingering injuries all season

The Carolina Panthers have released cornerback Eli Apple.

Apple left practice early Tuesday after communicating with coaches that he could not practice due to his hamstring injury. The cornerback has appeared in just two games this season, including Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

“He just just didn’t didn’t feel like he could go, so we sent him inside for treatment,” head coach Matt Rhule said Tuesday. “Some of our guys, sometimes it’s better just to have guys inside getting treatment and trying to get them as close as possible.”

Apple played 40% of the defensive snaps as part of a cornerback rotation with rookie Troy Pride Jr. against the Saints. Apple had played six special teams snaps in the win over the Cardinals in Week 4 before injuring his hamstring.

“I don’t want to say I’m 100 percent, but I do feel a lot better than I’ve been feeling this whole year,” Apple said after the loss to the Saints. “Just about taking care of my body moving forward and doing what I can to stay on the field.”

During training camp, Apple dealt with an injury to his other hamstring, a foot injury and an ankle injury. He spent the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve with his injuries before returning in Week 4. He was ruled out of both Week 5 and 6 due to the hamstring injury.

“It’s frustrating of course (to deal with injuries). It’s a long journey to get here and of course you don’t want to go out being hurt and stuff,” Apple said Sunday. “It’s frustrating.”

Consistency at corner has been an issue for the Panthers this season due to a variety of injures. Rasul Douglas is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Donte Jackson has dealt with a toe injury, although Rhule says he considers him full strength now.

Pride and nickel corner Corn Elder round out the position for the Panthers. Rookie Stantley Thomas-Oliver is also available, although he has been a special teams contributor.

“I thought (the cornerbacks) played fine. I have to watch the tape to see more,” Rhule said after the loss to New Orleans. “We tried to play Eli (Apple) and at one point he went down and then came back up. Nothing beyond just rotating them and feeling like he was going to play well and getting him into the game.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Apple was signed to a one-year deal this offseason and the Panthers will incur a dead cap hit of $2,781,250. The team also released veteran wide receiver Seth Roberts on Monday. The Panthers already led the league with more than $48 million in dead cap.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.