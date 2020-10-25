Panthers at Saints live game updates: Teddy Bridgewater’s 1st trip back to New Orleans

Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers play Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX.

The trip to New Orleans will be Bridgewater’s first as Carolina’s quarterback after spending the previous two seasons as the backup to Brees, including going 5-0 as a starter in 2019.

For live in-game news, injury updates and scoring breakdowns, stay tuned here throughout the game. The Observer has two reporters and a photographer at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans covering the game.

Panthers-Saints inactive list is out

Carolina’s offense got good news Sunday when wide receiver Curtis Samuel was made active for the game in New Orleans. He had been dealing with a knee injury and missed last week’s game against the Bears.

The Saints are without star wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Are the Saints playing in New Orleans or Baton Rouge?

Despite threatening to move their game against the Panthers to LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge if they weren’t allowed to have fans in the Superdome on Sunday, the Saints play in New Orleans with limited capacity.

There will be about 3,000 fans in attendance at the concrete dome for the game vs. Carolina.

What channel is the Panthers-Saints game on?

The game is being broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m.

You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription. If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.