‘Hunter Renfrow all the way’: Watch the Socastee grad score his first NFL touchdown

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow prepares to throw a pass during his first-ever football camp at Socastee High School in Socastee in July. jbell@thesunnews.com

It’s taken Hunter Renfrow seven games to get into the end zone for the Oakland Raiders.

Boy, did he make sure his first touchdown was memorable.

The Socastee High and Clemson alumnus caught the ball on a slant across the Raiders’ 43-yard line and broke free from a pair tacklers to romp his way to a 65-yard score.

“Hunter Renfrow all the way. Sixty-five yards — his first NFL touchdown,” the TV announcer said.

Several teammates, including quarterback Derek Carr, raced to the end zone to congratulate their rookie teammate on his touchdown.

The score gave Oakland a 7-0 lead over the Houston Texans on Sunday.