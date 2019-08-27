Why you should look at Andrew Luck as a common man in relation to his decision to retire

Cam Newton on Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts during his midweek press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts during his midweek press conference.

It’s possible 10 years ago I’d have a much different take on Andrew Luck.

But these days I’m 35 years old and the aches and pains of playing basketball most my life serve as a real reminder of the toll sports take on the body. That being said, I can’t blame the guy for saying enough is enough.

I, like everyone else, was shocked when learning of the Indianapolis Colts star quarterback’s decision to retire, which he announced Saturday night. Why? How? But there’s two weeks until the season begins!

But later, hours after the report was out, Luck spoke to the media and gave his reasons. The main one essentially came down to the fact he’s tired of fighting injuries, and I get it.

He is a human being, after all.

Sure, he’s only 29 years old and the leg injury he was dealing with in training camp didn’t seem to be a big deal, especially compared to 2017 when he missed a whole season while dealing with a shoulder injury that hit setbacks following surgery.

That’s not to mention other injuries he’s suffered including a lacerated kidney, torn abdomen, cracked ribs and a concussion (if not more than one).

Upon learning the news during a preseason game, fans booed him. To a degree, I get it. The timing — coming about two weeks before the start of the 2019 season — sucks.

But I seriously don’t think it’s a decision he took lightly nor was it one he made without feeling he absolutely had to.

Athletes — whether it be an NFL quarterback or a “weekend warrior” — always want to give it a go. “Just throw some dirt on it or ice it” — you know the mottos. We’ve all done it.

But, unfortunately, there comes a time when you can’t. I realized that last month, when I played basketball for the first time in nearly a year — yes, because of injury concerns — and wound up in a temporary cast as built-up fluid in my knee made it so I couldn’t put weight on it.

Sometimes, it’s just not worth it anymore, and I think that’s where Andrew Luck is.

That being said, all athletes are stubborn and have a hard time saying they’re done for good. I got a text about playing Monday and replied “I’m retired — for now.” The “for now” part at least allows my brain to have hope, though it’s really a delusional thought.

While I can relate to Luck in this instance — I admit, yes, injuries would be the only way I ever could — these types of decisions are very personal and hard to make. Therefore, those who have ragged on him for the decision should take some time to think about his situation as a human being — and not just an athlete.

There’s no reason to add insult to injury.