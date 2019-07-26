Carolina Panthers training camp updates, injury report – Day 2

Panthers Cam Newton returns to field and fans are happy Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the practice field at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton threw to receivers with his surgically repaired shoulder and drew the cheers and screams of fans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the practice field at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton threw to receivers with his surgically repaired shoulder and drew the cheers and screams of fans.

The Carolina Panthers officially opened 2019 training camp Thursday with their first practice of the season at Wofford College’s Gibbs Field, and there was good news -- Cam Newton’s shoulder appeared healthy. The Charlotte Observer has you covered throughout training camp with our five-person crew out in Spartanburg that will be providing live coverage of every practice this month.

Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Must-read training camp primers

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Updates

3:47 p.m.: Really hoping Cameron Artis-Payne gets an honest look this season. He’s shifty on some of these inside runs. That said, Scarlett continues to impress me. Not sure his vision is the best, but he almost looks like he’s gliding across the field when he runs. If his hands keep up .. — Brendan Marks

3:39 p.m.: Guys I’m just one man but Efe Obada definitely still looks explosive, and potentially even stronger than last year. I know there are concerns from some of y’all about how he fits in the 3-4, but he’s got the physical tools/explosion you look for in a down 4-3 DE. — Brendan Marks

3:23 p.m.: It will be interesting to see what Gerald McCoy carries off the field at this practice -- the Panthers’ second of training camp. He said yesterday that once team begins wearing pads for camp he carries other guys’ pads, too -- even rookies, sometimes. — Scott Fowler.

3:10 p.m.: Now I feel at home: Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe mimicking turnaround jump shots as practice 2 from Spartanburg commences. — Rick Bonnell

2:53 p.m.: Now the real work can begin.

For all the hoopla that comes with the first day of Carolina Panthers training camp -- the team’s Kickoff Party, food trucks, miniature touch football games, Top Cats cheerleaders, the whole shebang — there’s also something pertinent to remember:

It’s only one day.

Friday, when the team takes the field for its second practice, we’ll get into the meat of the marathon summer we have left. Social media scientists will continue frothing over every throw Cam Newton makes, but now is the time to truly dive into his workload and continued progress...

Just remember: Like the team is, take everything one day at a time. — Brendan Marks

Training camp schedule

Friday, July 26: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10