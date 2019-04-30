Smoke and mirrors: How the NFL’s policing of domestic violence, drugs doesn’t make sense

Recapping the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft Catch up on the top ten picks from the first round of the NFL Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Catch up on the top ten picks from the first round of the NFL Draft.

In the land of the NFL, where inconsistency rules, criminals roam the land and the boss is often MIA, video replay tends to have authority over what’s right and wrong.

Such is true on and off the field.

But now we can add audio replay to the tool bag.

The recent release of disgusting audio — in which Tyreek Hill is accused of breaking his 3-year-old son’s arm and in response tells his fiancee, the mother of the child, that she needs to be scared of him too (while calling her the “B” word) — is just another example of how teams and the league seem to only spring to action when absolutely forced to.

Well, that is when it comes to domestic violence at least. After all, this didn’t happen last week.

Hill surely will be suspended and might not play in the league again. But the NFL’s legal process seems to be pretty slow.

Compare it to the case of Josh Gordon. Let’s face it: The dude can’t seem to stop smoking marijuana.

However, he’s suspended indefinitely because of his actions and each time he’s been reprimanded it didn’t linger. It didn’t take video of him getting high out of his mind before vegging out watching Animal Planet and downing a whole bag of Cheetos for the league to act.

So here we are once again witnessing a situation in which the league’s priorities are unclear.

It would be one thing if this was the first time Hill was involved in a domestic violence incident, but it’s not. He was convicted of choking and punching the same woman in 2015.

I’ve heard the theory that perhaps the reason the league — and the Chiefs — haven’t acted thus far is out of fear that it could push Hill over the edge and cause further harm to his family members. That’s reasonable in a sense, but does anyone actually believe he doesn’t know that punishment from the team and league is coming and that he might not ever play in the NFL again?

How could he not?

Regardless of when it happens, I find it very strange that we sit here in a situation in which Gordon is believed by many to have run out of second chances while Kareem Hunt, another former Chief, was scooped up rather quickly by the Cleveland Browns following the release of a video that shows his attacking a woman in a hotel. Not only that, but already I’ve heard pundits ponder whether Hill will eventually get another chance down the road.

There’s countless others in the league who are prospering despite horrible past actions (think Joe Mixon, for example). Yet a guy like Gordon is essentially the face of the NFL’s Most Wanted list.

The way the NFL has policed domestic violence makes Gordon look like a saint. At this point you might as well let him light up a joint on the sidelines. At least he wouldn’t be hurting anyone.

The same could be said for guys guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs, but boy do their suspensions come quick.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out. The NFL has botched so many of these situations in the past and I’d be shocked if it doesn’t do the same here.

The league could easily instate a zero tolerance policy for when it comes to domestic violence, but I’m sure it won’t. There’s too much money to be lost by exiling some of its best players and, of course, the public seems to forget and forgive rather quickly.

It’s not right what is going on. Quite simply, I think Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league care more about money than people.

Yes, Roger, put that in your pipe and smoke it.