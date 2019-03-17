Panthers player hit, knocked down in street brawl, video shows. He played at Clemson

An offensive lineman for the Carolina Panthers was involved in a street fight where he ended up on the ground after getting punched by somebody smaller, video shows.

In a brawl outside of a bar in Augusta, Georgia, March 14, Panthers offensive lineman and Clemson Tigers alum Taylor Hearn was “knocked out,” Yahoo Sports reported.

Video shows Hearn pushing and throwing punches at three different people before being knocked to the pavement at the edge of a sidewalk by a vicious right-handed blow.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds by the Carolina Panthers, the Williston, South Carolina, native is significantly bigger than Healthline’s standard size for the average American man.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

His size advantage didn’t matter as Hearn temporarily crumpled to the ground, video shows.

After the initial skirmish, Hearn and the man who knocked him down, had two more physical altercations before going their separate ways, video shows.

The Panthers confirmed Hearn’s involvement in the brawl, and released a statement that was shared on Twitter by Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the NFL team.

“We are aware of the video, and have been in contact with Taylor and the league about the incident. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Statement from the Panthers on a video recently released by TMZ involving OL Taylor Hearn: “We are aware of the video, and have been in contact with Taylor and the league about the incident. We will have no further comment at this time.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 16, 2019

No arrests have been made as a result of the fight, according to Bleacher Report.

Hearn just completed his rookie season with the Panthers, appearing in four games, per the team’s website. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, the Observer reported.

In 2016, Hearn started 15 games for Clemson during its national championship season, according to the university’s website. He started 14 games in 2017 before leaving college with a year of eligibility remaining for the NFL, the Greenville News reported.

Hearn could face fines or a possible suspension from the NFL for his involvement in the fight, but there is no word on punishment as of Sunday evening.