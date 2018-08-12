Coastal Carolina alumnus getting another shot with NFL team

Matt Hazel is back in the NFL.
The Indianapolis Colts signed the Coastal Carolina alumnus Sunday. Hazel will provide receiver depth for the Colts, who lost rookie Deon Cain to a torn ACL following their preseason opener.
Hazel and Indianapolis are plenty familiar, as the former Chanticleer spent much of last season either on the Colts’ active roster or their practice squad. He was cut by the Cleveland Browns on April 30.
Hazel, a 26-year-old from North Augusta who is CCU’s all-time leader in career receptions with 183, recorded his lone career reception for 1 yard while with the Colts last season.
He has appeared in eight career NFL games, with one start, in his time with Indianapolis (2017), Washington (2016), Buffalo (2016) and Miami (2014-15), which drafted him in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
The Colts selected Cain, out of Clemson, in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Indianapolis also signed running back Branden Oliver while waiving wide receiver Dres Anderson.
Staff writer Alan Blondin contributed to this report.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
