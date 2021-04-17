Charlotte Hornets could get back two starters versus Portland Trail Blazers Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets are slowly mending, with starters Devonte Graham and P.J. Washington listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Point guard Graham and center-forward Washington both missed Friday’s road loss to the Brooklyn Net, the Hornets’ fourth consecutive loss.

Graham was out with a left quad contusion. Washington missed his third consecutive game with a right ankle sprain. With Graham and Washington out, coach James Borrego started rookie Vernon Carey, Jr., at center and Cody Martin at shooting guard.

LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture), Gordon Hayward (foot strain), Malik Monk (ankle sprain) and Nate Darling (ankle sprain) are all still out.

The Hornets have slipped from fourth to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings during this losing streak.