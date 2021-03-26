Charlotte Hornets may get LaMelo Ball back from injury sooner than expected

The Charlotte Hornets have real hope that rookie star LaMelo Ball’s season isn’t over after all.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Ball’s wrist fracture could heal in time for him to play again in this chase of a playoff spot. However, Kupchak cautioned that the Hornets wouldn’t do anything in managing Ball that could put him at risk.

“We don’t know if LaMelo is out for the season or not,” Kupchak said in a conference call with Charlotte media Friday morning. “There is a possibility (of Ball playing again), just based on other players who have had this injury, that maybe he does come back for some portion of the year.”

Ball suffered a broken wrist while playing against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 20. An MRI the following day in San Antonio revealed a fracture near his right thumb. Ball had corrective surgery Tuesday in New York, performed by hand specialist Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The prognosis post-surgery was that Ball would be re-evaluated in four weeks, which is approximately April 20. The Hornets’ regular season runs through May 16. They are currently alone in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 22-21, with a chance to break a four-season streak without a playoff appearance.

Ball, the third overall pick, has dominated this rookie class, winning the first two Eastern Conference rookie of the month awards. He is clearly the Hornets’ most important player going forward. Kupchak emphasized the team would do nothing to jeopardize Ball’s future for short-term gain.

“You do have to think it through” when Ball would be healed enough to safely play, Kupchak said. “The one thing we know we’re not going to do in any event is put his health in jeopardy.

“If we get to the end of the (regular season), and we’re in a playoff hunt, and he’s not quite ready — (where) we feel we could get him back on the court and push it — we won’t do that.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.