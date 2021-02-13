Terry Rozier refused to allow the Charlotte Hornets to lose amid a day of COVID-19 chaos

At 2 p.m. Friday, the Charlotte Hornets were told not to leave their homes.

At 4, they were allowed to drive to the arena, but ordered to stay in their cars. At 5, they were re-tested for COVID-19. At 5:30, those cleared to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves were finally admitted into Spectrum Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off.

“It felt like an AAU game,” center Cody Zeller said. “Just show up and play.”

Professional athletes define “creatures of habit.” Meeting just 20 minutes before a game, and stepping on the court eight minutes in advance of tip-off, can impair performance.

It’s no surprise, then, that the most mentally tough player on this team was the difference: Terry Rozier scored 41 points, like there was absolutely nothing to throw him off in a 120-114 victory.

“Everything was different. Obviously, safety (counts) first, but we met with 20 minutes left on the clock” pre-game, Rozier said. “But there are no excuses.”

Hornets coach James Borrego talks often of how resilient this team is. Friday tested that; P.J. Washington and Caleb and Cody Martin were ruled out under COVID-19 related protocols. Somebody had to set a tone. Rozier did with those 41 points, including four made free throws in the final 26 seconds.

“We had every excuse in the world not to win this game,” Borrego said. “(Rozier) carried us down the stretch.”

Persistent and driven

In his 1 1/2 seasons as a Hornet, Rozier has constantly exhibited toughness: Quiet pride, acceptance of different roles, and setting an example for others. In an extended off-season -- when many of us packed on dead weight -- he trimmed down 15 pounds to 185.

He showed up for training camp in impeccable shape and rose as a leader. Borrego says Rozier speaks up more in huddles now, which helps fill a hole with the departure last season of Marvin Williams.

This was a night, even against the 6-19 Timberwolves, when the Hornets easily could have lost. Charlotte’s leading scorer, Gordon Hayward, had a brutal shooting night (5-of-21) and the Hornets committed 20 turnovers.

Rozier wouldn’t permit a loss. He made big shot after big shot, while playing out of position as a 6-foot-1 small forward, grabbing seven rebounds.

‘A great learning day’

Borrego said he’d prefer never to have to repeat Friday.

“You can have it!” Borrego said a full disruption of game day.

Plenty of the 30 NBA teams have dealt with this. Just recently, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was held out, then cleared to play, then held out again in the same game over contact tracing. Durant just returned from six days of quarantine.

There’s no telling how long Washington and the Martin twins will be out. The Hornets have recalled forward Jalen McDaniels from the G-League bubble, and hopefully he’ll be available Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

In the meantime, Borrego looks back on Friday as a lesson of sorts.

“This is a great learning-growth day for us,” Borrego said. “To stand up and be resilient.”

No one stood taller than that 6-1 guy playing small forward. Rozier defined tough.