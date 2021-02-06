Charlotte Hornets update: Will LaMelo Ball start Sunday vs. Washington Wizards?

Guard Devonte Graham will miss Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets game against the Washington Wizards with a groin strain.

That likely assures another start for rookie LaMelo Ball, who had a career-high 34 points in Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Hornets’ injury report Saturday listed Graham as out. Graham started the Hornets’ first 22 games this season.

Forward-center P.J. Washington is listed as questionable after missing the last two games with a sprained right foot. Washington suffered that injury Monday against the Miami Heat. He recovered to a point that he did some on-court shooting and dribbling before Friday’s game.

Graham suffered a left groin strain in the second quarter Friday against the Jazz. He tested the injury with some light jogging at halftime, then immediately returned to the training room and was declared out for the rest of the game.

Charlotte didn’t practice Saturday, and coach James Borrego did not speak with the media.

The Hornets got Terry Rozier back Friday from a two-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. With Rozier back and the Hornets missing Washington, Borrego started a three-guard lineup of Rozier, Ball and Graham against the Jazz.

That was the Hornets’ sixth different starting lineup this season. It made them offensively strong initially (32 first-quarter points on 48% shooting), but also small with 6-foot-7 Gordon Hayward shifting to power forward. The Jazz led by as much as 25 points in 138-121 victory.

Rookie Ball started the last three games, all in response to injuries. He’s played well in those games, averaging 23 points, six assists, three turnovers and 46% shooting.

However, Borrego after the game Friday wasn’t ready to name Ball a long-range starter.

“I’m not going to go there right now,” Borrego said.