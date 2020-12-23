Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Charlotte Hornets lose starting center Cody Zeller to a fractured hand

Charlotte Hornets starting center Cody Zeller was diagnosed with a fractured left hand in the second half of a 121-114 season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It’s unclear how serious the injury is for Zeller, who missed just two games with injury last season after two injury-ravaged seasons.

The Hornets were already dealing with a starter with a fracture: Free-agent acquisition Gordon Hayward broke his right pinkie finger at its base in the preseason. The avulsion fracture caused him to miss the last two preseason games, but Hayward played in Cleveland.

The Hornets’ logical replacement, should Zeller miss considerable time, is veteran Bismack Biyombo. This could also mean playing time for rookie big men Vernon Carey and Nick Richards. Also, the Hornets have played some small ball, with P.J. Washington moving from power forward to center.

