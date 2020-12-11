First glimpse of Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball: Charlotte Hornets preseason fan guide

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier put it well recently: Going eight months without much of anything basketball-wise, followed by six weeks of frantic season start-up, feels “weird” and “crazy.”

That’s the NBA in a pandemic, particularly for the Hornets and the other seven teams that weren’t included in last season’s restart. For the first time since March 11, the Hornets play a game Saturday night -- a preseason matchup at Spectrum Center against the Toronto Raptors. No fans can be in the arena (nor will be at the start of the regular season), but the 7 p.m. game is televised on Fox Sports Southeast.

The Hornets made two major roster changes, drafting LaMelo Ball third overall, then acquiring free agent Gordon Hayward on a four-year, $120 million contract. Changes aplenty, leading into the Dec. 23 season-opener at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In this compact time window from the draft to free agency to the regular season, Hornets coach James Borrego says he will narrow his focus primarily to preparing rotation players for Dec. 23. As you tune in for a first glimpse of these new Hornets, five things to focus on Saturday night:

How Hayward connects

Of course, the biggest factor in Hayward coming to Charlotte was the Hornets’ willingness to pay him an average of $30 million annually, But don’t dismiss that his desire for a bigger role than he had with the Boston Celtics factored in this decision.

For this expenditure to be justified, Hayward needs to be both a go-to scorer in half-court offense and make the game easier for young teammates with his passing (4.1 assists per game last season) and decision-making with the ball. This is the first look at how he fits as a vitally important piece.

How Ball is used

Rookie Ball’s skill set are most suited to the point guard position. However, the Hornets already have two point guards in Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier. Those two were Charlotte’s scoring leaders last season and were top 100 in the NBA in usage.

Ball is 6-7, which makes for positional versatility. General manager Mitch Kupchak and Borrego have both indicated Ball could play some at small forward or shooting guard, as the team finds different ways to get their best players on the court together.

Kupchak’s top priority was upgrading this team’s talent base, regardless of position. Borrego wants a wide-open offense where almost anyone who gets the rebound can push the ball, in a scheme that will be more read-and-react, less scripted plays.

Washington at center

Borrego said he plans to play 6-7 power forward Washington “a lot” this season at center. Small-ball lineups are increasingly common in the NBA, as coaches choose skill sets over positional size.

Playing Washington part-time at center also opens minutes at power forward for Miles Bridges. The 6-7 Bridges is better suited as a small-ball power forward than small forward, where he played primarily his first two seasons in Charlotte. Also, it’s inevitable that Hayward is this team’s primary small forward and gets tons of playing time.

Washington played some center last season, but these four preseason games (two vs. the Raptors and two in Orlando vs. the Magic) are a prime opportunity to test how going small with the interior positions will hold up.

Graham’s mid-range game

Graham had a spectacular breakthrough early last season, shooting 41% from 3-point range in Charlotte’s first 33 games. Then, scouting caught up: Opponents chased him off the 3-point line, challenging him to make shots and decisions in the mid-range.

It didn’t go well; Graham shot well below 40% between 3 feet from the basket and the 3-point line. His efficiency with the ball in those areas must improve dramatically for him to continue to ascend, and that was a big focus in an off-season of limited gym access to work with coaches.

Former Hornets star Kemba Walker, a mentor of Graham’s, always made sure to come back from each off-season a little different in skill set. It’s important Graham evolves similarly.

No crowd

There won’t be any fans at home games and the Hornets don’t know when that will change, with the infection risk from the coronavirus being higher at indoor venues. Borrego has already addressed that, telling players it’s on them to compensate for the energy a home crowd provides.

“I expect our guys to be the energy and the juice in the building,” Borrego said. “We’re the energy on the bench, in the timeouts, in the huddles. It’s going to force us to communicate” more than ever.