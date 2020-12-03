Miles Bridges just became Charlotte Hornets’ truth-teller. Read his blunt assessment

Miles Bridges is sick of the Charlotte Hornets’ mediocrity, and he wasn’t afraid to say so publicly Thursday.

“The Hornets, we haven’t been a good organization for a long time,” Bridges said, when asked if Charlotte should expect to make the playoffs this season. “Let’s be honest about it — everybody here, we’re tired of that.”

In Bridges’ two seasons with the Hornets, they have gone 62-85. Charlotte has gone four seasons without a playoff appearance, since a 2015-16 team that went 48-34. Only one player — center Cody Zeller — remains from that roster.

Bridges said he and teammates are determined not to keep being at or near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

“Coach (James Borrego) is definitely tired of it. He camein from a winning program with the (San Antonio) Spurs, and he’s not used to that. He wants to change it,” Bridges said.

The Hornets made significant changes this offseason. They moved up in the draft lottery to select point guard LaMelo Ball third overall. Then, they committed $120 million over the next four years to adding former All-Star Gordon Hayward.

Hayward’s addition will change Bridges’ role, after he started at small forward last season. He will likely play more power forward and might come off the bench.

Bridges said he doesn’t view himself as having a single position. He said he’s focused on being a top defender and is much more concerned with getting the Hornets right than individual goals.

“Everybody around our team wants to change it — this mediocrity,” Bridges said. “If we can get that going, we’ll be good.”