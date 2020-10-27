Charlotte Hornets have eyes set on James Wiseman in draft, two NBA sources say

The Hornets are highly interested in selecting former Memphis center James Wiseman in the Nov. 18 draft, two NBA sources with knowledge of the situation told The Observer.

Those sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to represent their teams publicly. Both sources work for teams with top-10 draft picks.

Those sources said they believe the Hornets — who hold the third overall pick — would consider trading up if it would secure Wiseman, who played just three college games at Memphis before opting out of his freshman season and turning pro.

One of those sources said he views Georgia guard Anthony Edwards as the Hornets’ backup plan if Wiseman isn’t available to Charlotte.

The Hornets declined comment on draft plans when reached by The Observer on Tuesday afternoon.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has said the Hornets’ greatest need in the draft is overall talent, rather than any specific position. He also said when the Hornets moved up to third via the Aug. 20 lottery that he is open to exploring trades.

“Getting that pick, without having a lot of time to think it through, will present us with possibilities beyond just drafting” third, Kupchak said right after the lottery.

Hornets trade possibilities

The two teams drafting before the Hornets — the Minnesota Timberwolves at No. 1 and the Golden State Warriors at No. 2 — appear open to trading out of those spots.

The Warriors are in a rare position — drafting No. 2, yet being in championship mode with stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson returning from injury. Kupchak said on lottery night the Warriors would make sense to consider trading out of the second spot.

“They can, I’m sure, look to improve a veteran team by moving the pick,” Kupchak said.

Should the Hornets choose to move up in the draft, it would cost them. Among the assets Charlotte has to offer are a high second-round pick (32nd overall) in this draft and future picks. They also played six players last season who were in their first or second NBA seasons and who could be of value to other teams.

James Wiseman’s value to Hornets

It’s clear the Hornets need help at center. They have only one under contract for next season — Cody Zeller, who is in the final season of a four-year, $56 million contract.

The other two centers from last season — Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez — are free agents. Coach James Borrego kept rotating through the three centers last season without establishing anyone as the starter.

Wiseman has a slim resume: Just three college games, in which he averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. However, his 7-foot-1 size and athleticism — he was the top prospect in the 2019 college recruiting class — would address flaws in Charlotte’s roster.

The Hornets were the NBA ‘s worst team last season in defensive-rebound percentage, which Borrego identified as a huge area of concern. Rim-protection is also a weakness Wiseman would address; he averaged three blocks in his brief college career.

If the Hornets drafted the 19-year-old Wiseman, they would have to be patient in his development. But they have alternatives in the short run in Zeller and power forward P.J. Washington, who occasionally played center as a rookie.

Anthony Edwards is an alternative

Former Georgia freshman Edwards averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in his single college season of 2019-20. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard would also address a weakness.

The Hornets had no natural fit, in terms of size and skill set, at shooting guard after Dwayne Bacon struggled and dropped out of the rotation. Point guard Terry Rozier moved over to that spot in order to start Devonte Graham at the point.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan was pictured on Twitter last week, attending one of Edwards’ workouts and personally interacting with Edwards afterward.

The other draft prospect regularly discussed as a top-three pick, LaMelo Ball, is a point guard. While Kupchak has said positions wouldn’t guide this decision, the Hornets are as deep at that spot as any, with Graham and Rozier.