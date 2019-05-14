Why the NBA offseason is already taking precedence over an exciting postseason

Steph Curry says ‘win-win’ for parents as brother Seth awaits in Conference Finals Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said the Western Conference Finals are a "win-win" for his parents, because either way he or his brother Seth will advance to the NBA Finals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry said the Western Conference Finals are a "win-win" for his parents, because either way he or his brother Seth will advance to the NBA Finals.

The NBA in recent years has been celebrated as a year-round sport thanks to an offseason that often includes more drama than the season itself.

Now the phenomenon seems to be lapping itself.

This year the season isn’t even over — as of this writing the conference finals hadn’t even started — and the offseason is already dominating discussion.

Will LeBron James be traded? Will the 76ers blow it up? What is wrong with the people running the Lakers? Are the Clippers the new ideal landing spot? Who will get Zion Williamson? Where’s Kevin Durant gonna go? What’s on Kyrie Irving’s mind nowadays?

It’s pretty nuts.

But perhaps the reason for all the early speculation is the fact that most people think the Golden State Warriors will win it all again and then perhaps dismantle — at least in some manner.

The de facto Western Conference finals has already been played in most people’s eyes, with the Warriors dismissing the Houston Rockets — considered by many to have been their biggest challengers — in six games. Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have been spectacular in these playoffs, but I can’t see them beating the Dubs.

Out in the East, the Toronto Raptors-vs.-Milwaukee Bucks conference finals should be a lot of fun. Kawhi Leonard vs. The Greek Freak. A new team coming out of the East now that LeBron has moved West. That should be a great series.

But I don’t see either of those teams beating the Warriors.

Therefore, the offseason possibilities are already looming large. Tuesday night was NBA Lottery, an event in which Williamson’s destination was likely decided. That will spark even more discussion depending on who wins the sweepstakes.

While all the intrigue is fun, it’s kind of a shame that it is overshadowing the play on the court this season. This has been one of the more interesting postseasons in recent years, as the East has been wide open and the West has featured a gantlet of very good teams. And then there’s the individual feats, such as Leonard’s rim-bouncing buzzer-beater to sink the 76ers and Lillard’s deep buzzer-beating 3 followed by a goodbye wave to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Let’s hope the conference finals provide similar great moments.

However, there’s no denying that the elephant is in the room, and it’s called the offseason. There’s speculation the Warriors will finally lose some of their power and come back to the back, which would spring new hope for teams all over the league. If Kevin Durant decides to leave, it’ll get crazy when the other dominoes start to fall.

And just the fact there’s been mention of James possibly being traded is unheard of. It’s going to be wild. Buckle your seat belt.

First, though, let’s try to at least acknowledge what a great playoffs we’re witnessing.