Are you feeling LeBron James fatigue? If not, soon you will, I promise

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018 file photo Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington. It’s not an NBA Finals rematch, but having a matchup between the Lakers and Warriors headline Christmas makes sense. LeBron James faces his old rival on the holiday for the fourth consecutive year Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 and this will be his first time playing against Golden State since he moved to Los Angeles. Al Drago, file AP Photo