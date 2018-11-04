This Grand Strand basketball product is now one step from the NBA

Tre’Darius McCallum is back in the Windy City.

And he’s one step closer to his ultimate dream.

The St. James High School and DePaul University product is playing as a member of the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls’ NBA G League affiliate, after earning a roster spot in training camp. During the summer, McCallum left to play briefly in Switzerland before coming back home and earning a shot with the NBA’s official minor league.

He said that playing with the Pully Lausanne Foxes of the Swiss Basketball League just wasn’t the right fit for him and he felt like he’d have a better opportunity back home in the United States.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“This is one step closer to my dream,” McCallum said. “For me, it’s just a learning experience. This is the best basketball I could get.”

McCallum played in his second game with the Bulls on Saturday night, putting up 12 points while shooting 5-for-6 from the field and grabbing five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. He played just over 3 minutes in Windy City’s opener while going scoreless and grabbing one rebound.

McCallum said he wasn’t expecting big minutes early but plans to stay ready and make the most of his opportunities.

“Coach said just to stay ready when they call my name and just make sure I come to practice ready everyday,” he said. “I’m gonna just have to work and make sure I’ve got every detail down, everything he wants me to do, make sure I bring the energy to the team and everything like that.”

McCallum said he’s embracing the learning experience associated with being in a professional atmosphere. He said the talent is very good at this level, but said his biggest challenge has been getting familiar with new terms.

“This is a better opportunity to learn the game more than what I have been and just to get better as a person on and off the court going to a professional situation,” he said.

McCallum said he’s soaking up as much knowledge as he can, especially considering there’s two-way players — those who go back and forth from NBA and G League rosters during the season — and other guys, like teammate Tyler Ulis, who have some experience at the highest level.

“I’m just grinding, just making sure I can just keep doing what I do and making sure I get to that NBA level one day,” McCallum said.

He also acknowledged the fact that nothing is guaranteed in the G League and he could be cut at any time.

“I’m just doing whatever they ask me to do,” McCallum said.

He said he’s found comfort in the fact he’s playing for Chicago, the same city in which he played his final two years of college. McCallum said it feels like the right place to continue to chase his dream.

“It was just good to be back,” he said, adding that “For me, it’s something I really want. It’s really helped me step my game up to where I need to be so I can get to that next level some day.”

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295