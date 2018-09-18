Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan makes huge Florence relief contribution

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who grew up in now-hurricane ravaged Wilmington, is contributing $2 million to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
The contribution will be in the form of $1 million each to the American Red Cross and the Foundation for the Carolinas Florence Response Fund. The Red Cross is providing food and shelter to those displaced by the storm. The Foundation for the Carolinas directs funds to non-profits in North and South Carolina providing relief to victims of the storm, which reached landfall over the weekend and has caused widespread flooding and wind damage.
Jordan released a statement through the Hornets Friday, advocating Carolinians contribute to relief efforts as Florence made its slow cross over the coastline near the border between North and South Carolina and moved inland.
“It’s truly devastating for me to see the damage that Hurricane Florence is doing to my beloved home state of North Carolina and to the surrounding areas,” Jordan said. “The recovery effort will be massive and it will take a long time to repair the damage and for families to get back on their feet.”
In addition to Jordan’s contribution, the Hornets are making two other initiatives: Team personnel will gather Friday to help pack disaster food boxes in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina and Food Lion. Also, the Hornets are partnering with Fanatics on a hurricane-relief T-shirt. The net proceeds from sales of that Hornets “Carolina Strong” T-shirt will go to the Foundation for the Carolinas relief fund. Those T-shirts can be ordered online at hornetsfanshop.com
This is a developing story that will be updated.
