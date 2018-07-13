Here’s why some of the nation’s top high school basketball players are in Myrtle Beach

Some of the top high school talent in the United States and more than 100 college coaches have converged on Myrtle Beach this week for the Big Shots Myrtle Beach youth basketball competition and showcase.
A total of 300 teams will compete in three different NCAA-certified events over five days from Wednesday through Sunday. The events are based at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center but other venues are also being utilized for games.
Among the top participating players is Greg Brown, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Austin, Texas, who is a consensus top-10 player in the class of 2020 with a top-seven ranking by ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals and Future150. He will be playing Saturday.
Other players attracting attention from college coaches include rising 6-9 senior Robbie Beran of Virginia and rising senior point guard Aaron Estrada from New Jersey.
“Every year there are kids who show up and show out on the big stage and earn scholarship offers,” said Kevin Schneider, vice president and national recruiting coordinator for Big Shots, the Myrtle Beach-based basketball scouting, recruiting and tournament/camp service.
Schneider said more than 100 college coaches have attended the first three days. They include Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni, Boston College head coach Jim Christian, Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis, Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun, West Virginia assistant Ron Everhart, Coastal Carolina assistant Benny Moss, and assistant coaches from East Carolina, Richmond, Rice and Charlotte.
Tickets to the final Big Shots event at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center are $20 per day or $30 for the weekend.
