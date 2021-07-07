‘Had to stop and see it’: Eerie photos show mere remnants of Myrtle Beach Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s episode of “Lost Speedways” featuring Myrtle Beach Speedway just recently began airing on Peacock TV, allowing the longtime NASCAR driver to say goodbye to his favorite racetrack.

Meanwhile, Grand Strand residents said goodbye to the speedway last August, when the final race was held there. Since, anyone driving by the old site off U.S. 501 can see glimpses of what used to be bustling racetrack.

Visible from the road, Myrtle Beach Speedway’s grandstands have been demolished. However, a closer look shows just how little is left of the speedway.

While the words “Myrtle Beach Speedway” are still displayed in places and parts of the asphalt remain, much of what is left includes dilapidated buildings, rubble, graffiti and buzzards overlooking the site.

“We watch ‘Lost Speedways’ on Peacock with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and just had to stop and see it,” said Brian Korelec, who, along with fellow Ohio resident, was visiting the former track site Tuesday. “It’s a shame. It really is a shame. Having an element of a racing background and being interested in motorsports, it’s shame you see something like this happen.

“It’s old history and it’s like ‘Don’t wreck it.’”