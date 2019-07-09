Here’s why Dale Earnhardt Jr. was tweeting about Myrtle Beach on Tuesday

Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses first season as TV broadcaster Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently finished his first season as a TV commentator for NBC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently finished his first season as a TV commentator for NBC.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had Myrtle Beach on his mind Tuesday.

The popular former stock car driver and son of racing great Dale Earnhardt put up a picture from his first race at Myrtle Beach Speedway in a Twitter post that included the hashtag, #MyTrackMyRoots, which is part of the #MyTrackMyRoots Grassroots Racing Tour initiative by NBC and NASCAR to celebrate and promote grassroots racing.

“My first race at @MyrtleBSpeedway way back in 1994. @Nirvana and @PearlJam were on repeat,” Earnhardt Jr.’s Twitter post reads. “This car had hand painted numbers and a stock front clip. We borrowed money from the bank on Friday to race on Saturday, and paid it back on Monday. If they were lucky.” #MyTrackMyRoots

Myrtle Beach Speedway is considered Earnhardt Jr.’s home track as the half-mile track is where his first significant racing took place. According to USA Today, Earnhardt raced late models for nearly four years at the track while winning once.

Earnhardt Jr. races sporadically these days and is more well-known for his role as an analyst for NASCAR on NBC.

Earnhardt Jr. previously set up shop in North Myrtle Beach with Dale Jr.’s Whisky River, his restaurant chain, coming to the area. However, less than a year after opening it closed and JR Motorsports and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brand terminated their licensing agreement with the owner.

The #MyTrackMyRoots Grassroots Racing Tour initiative was announced Monday and will bring current and former drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Gander Outdoor Truck series to a handful of tracks over the next four months to promote the tracks that jump-started the careers of many of the sport’s drivers, according to a news release.

“NBC Sports will showcase more than 500 tracks across America as part of #MyTrackMyRoots over the next four months, featuring photos, highlights and interviews throughout race coverage on NBC and NBCSN, on its daily studio show, NASCAR America, and on its NASCAR on NBC social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram,” NBC and NASCAR said throught a news release. “Fans can also watch the action at hundreds of local tracks across the country on FansChoice.tv, the online home of live grassroots racing.”

Eight tracks have already been featured thus far, including South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway located in Williamston.