Footage for reality show starring NASCAR driver being filmed at Myrtle Beach Speedway

Those attending Myrtle Beach Speedway’s 4th Annual Ice Breaker Race might notice extra cameras at the track this weekend.
No, Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t come through on Elliott Sadler’s idea to participate in the race at his “de facto home track.” However, the cameras are indeed following around one particular driver.
Angela Ruch, a stock car driver who’s spent time in the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck series, is being filmed while participating in the race weekend as part of an upcoming reality show called “The Ruch Life,” which producer Jason Sciavicco said has a target release date of mid-April.
Sciavicco said he couldn’t reveal what network the show will air on as the company wants to wait until the series is officially announced. However, he did say that they are documenting the lives of Angela Ruch and her husband, Mike Ruch, in the series.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“Angela is taking her last shot at racing while also planing to start a family with Mike by adopting a baby that’s due March 3rd,” Sciavicco said in an email. “The series will document their lives through this journey.”
MBS General Manager Steve Zacharias said he knew Ruch’s team had asked if it could film while at the event, but said he didn’t know what exactly it was for. Once he learned the plot of the impending reality show, Zacharias expressed gratitude not only for the speedway being involved but for what the Ruches were doing.
“It’s always exciting to get exposure. But I think I’m more excited about the fact that they’re doing something as great as adopting a child,” he said. “We love getting the coverage, but at the same time it’s kind of a cool story and I think everyone’s going to be excited to see it.”
The Ruches live in Charlotte, North Carolina and have homes in Miami Beach and Oxford, Mississippi. Angela Ruch, whose maiden name is Cope, is the niece of 1990 Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope. She is a native of Puyallup, Washington, and her twin sister, Amber Cope, has raced twice in Xfinity races and once in the Truck Series.
According to IMDB, Angela Ruch has been featured in several NASCAR television series on NBC, ESPN and SPEED. She has run in 14 Xfinity races since 2011, including three last season, and has one career start in the Truck Series.
Preparations for the Ice Breaker event began Friday and racing gets the green light at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, featuring the Whelen Series Late Models, Mini Stocks and Street Stocks.
Comments