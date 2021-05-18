Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Fans flood Myrtle Beach Pelicans with Venmo payments to buy ‘beer bats’
A nice cold glass of beer has long been a staple of baseball in America.
It’s almost impossible to attend a game without seeing at least one person sipping out of a plastic cup while almost tripping and spilling their beer as they stumble to those iconically uncomfortable hard plastic seats.
Bud light, anyone?
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans take America’s pastime up a notch, however, with their newly-famous “beer bats” for those willing to pay to replace the old (boring) plastic cups.
Yes, the Grand Strand’s minor league team sells a plastic baseball bat full of beer. They’re also not even new. The Yard Goats of Hartford, Connecticut had them as early as 2018.
The year of our lord — 2021 — seems to have brought them into infamy.
A post on Twitter brought the bats into the limelight over the weekend, leading people to flood the team with requests to buy a beer bat, without even attending a single game.
Due to licensing issues, the Pelicans wrote on Twitter that their general manager Ryan Moore, a completely selfless soul, had stepped up to drink a beer bat on behalf of those who Venmoed him $25 — and mail it to them.
Moore quickly became inundated with requests and is doing his best to get to all of them, the Pelicans tweeted yesterday.
The bats sell for $25 at home games, or $15 without beer. The team also has $1 beers, a separate promotion, on Thursdays and Saturdays.
