Fans flood Myrtle Beach Pelicans with Venmo payments to buy ‘beer bats’

A nice cold glass of beer has long been a staple of baseball in America.

It’s almost impossible to attend a game without seeing at least one person sipping out of a plastic cup while almost tripping and spilling their beer as they stumble to those iconically uncomfortable hard plastic seats.

Bud light, anyone?

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans take America’s pastime up a notch, however, with their newly-famous “beer bats” for those willing to pay to replace the old (boring) plastic cups.

Yes, the Grand Strand’s minor league team sells a plastic baseball bat full of beer. They’re also not even new. The Yard Goats of Hartford, Connecticut had them as early as 2018.

The year of our lord — 2021 — seems to have brought them into infamy.

A post on Twitter brought the bats into the limelight over the weekend, leading people to flood the team with requests to buy a beer bat, without even attending a single game.

Due to licensing issues, the Pelicans wrote on Twitter that their general manager Ryan Moore, a completely selfless soul, had stepped up to drink a beer bat on behalf of those who Venmoed him $25 — and mail it to them.

Due to licensing rules - we can’t directly sell you the Beer Bat (unless you’re in the ballpark).



BUT!



Our GM has stepped up. Venmo $25 to “Ryan-Moore-843” and he’ll drink on your behalf, and send you his game used bat.



DM us a screenshot of your receipt and mailing address. pic.twitter.com/8v6aQRAs4Q — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) May 16, 2021

Moore quickly became inundated with requests and is doing his best to get to all of them, the Pelicans tweeted yesterday.

Has anyone checked on @CaptainRMoore this morning? He doing okay, @Pelicanbaseball? — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) May 17, 2021

The bats sell for $25 at home games, or $15 without beer. The team also has $1 beers, a separate promotion, on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Back at it, feeling good!



Long road ahead but every sip gets me closer to the finish line. https://t.co/UXj4eGlI1Q — Ryan Moore (@CaptainRMoore) May 17, 2021