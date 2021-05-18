Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Fans flood Myrtle Beach Pelicans with Venmo payments to buy ‘beer bats’

A nice cold glass of beer has long been a staple of baseball in America.

It’s almost impossible to attend a game without seeing at least one person sipping out of a plastic cup while almost tripping and spilling their beer as they stumble to those iconically uncomfortable hard plastic seats.

Bud light, anyone?

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans take America’s pastime up a notch, however, with their newly-famous “beer bats” for those willing to pay to replace the old (boring) plastic cups.

Yes, the Grand Strand’s minor league team sells a plastic baseball bat full of beer. They’re also not even new. The Yard Goats of Hartford, Connecticut had them as early as 2018.

The year of our lord — 2021 — seems to have brought them into infamy.

A post on Twitter brought the bats into the limelight over the weekend, leading people to flood the team with requests to buy a beer bat, without even attending a single game.

Due to licensing issues, the Pelicans wrote on Twitter that their general manager Ryan Moore, a completely selfless soul, had stepped up to drink a beer bat on behalf of those who Venmoed him $25 — and mail it to them.

Moore quickly became inundated with requests and is doing his best to get to all of them, the Pelicans tweeted yesterday.

The bats sell for $25 at home games, or $15 without beer. The team also has $1 beers, a separate promotion, on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Profile Image of Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas
Chase Karacostas writes about tourism in Myrtle Beach and across South Carolina for McClatchy. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2020 with degrees in Journalism and Political Communication. He began working for McClatchy in 2020 after growing up in Texas, where he has bylines in three of the state’s largest print media outlets as well as the Texas Tribune covering state politics, the environment, housing and the LGBTQ+ community.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service