Myrtle Beach Pelicans are changing minor league levels and leagues. See their new rivals

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, who have played at the Advanced-A level of minor league baseball since the team’s inception in 1999, are dropping to low-A in new alignment.

The Pelicans are swapping places with the Chicago Cubs’ affiliate in South Bend, Indiana, which has been the low-A team that has fed players to the Pelicans as they move up in the Cubs’ organization.

That means Myrtle Beach will predominantly get players who are in either their initial summers of pro baseball out of high school, college or foreign countries, or first full seasons of pro ball.

The Carolina League, of which Myrtle Beach has been a member since the franchise’s founding, has been disbanded in the new minor league baseball realignment.

While dropping down a level, the Pelicans will now have closer division opponents that will likely become rivals.

Myrtle Beach is in the South Division of Low-A East, which is made up of three divisions. The other three teams in the South Division are the Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies and Augusta (Georgia) GreenJackets, who will require the longest bus ride to a division opponent of approximately 3 1/2 hours.

The Chicago Cubs are retaining their top four affiliates, with Myrtle Beach and South Bend trading levels, and the Double-A Tennessee Smokies in Kodak and Triple-A Iowa Cubs in Des Moines remaining at their levels.

The Pelicans are expecting to play in front of spectators this season after having their 2020 season canceled due to the coronavirus.

Myrtle Beach is expecting to play its 22nd season as a franchise in early April. It will be the Pelicans’ sixth as a Cubs affiliate after four seasons with the Texas Rangers and 12 with the Atlanta Braves.