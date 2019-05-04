The highlight that landed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays

Friday’s Myrtle Beach Pelicans highlights Pitcher Javier Assad landed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for his play on a first-inning ground ball in which he bobbled, then kicked the ball into the first baseman’s glove. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pitcher Javier Assad landed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for his play on a first-inning ground ball in which he bobbled, then kicked the ball into the first baseman’s glove.

If you were at Friday’s Myrtle Beach Pelicans game you likely got a kick out of one play in particular.

ESPN’s SportsCenter did, after all.

Pitcher Javier Assad landed the Pelicans on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for his play on a first-inning ground ball. Salem’s Marco Hernandez hit a slow roller between the pitcher’s mound and third base and Assad ran over to field it. When he tried to scoop it into his glove he bobbled it before kicking the ball into first baseman Cam Balego’s glove to record the out.

The improvising play was good enough for second on the day’s Top 10 Plays.

“When you make it on #SCTop10 . . .” the Pelicans tweeted, followed by an emoji and the hashtag #shouldhavebeennumberone.

Myrtle Beach went on to crush the Red Sox 12-2, with eight players driving in at least one run. Assad allowed three hits and struck out three in six shutout innings to get his first win of the season.