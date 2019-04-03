Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Myrtle Beach Pelicans hold media day as start of season looms
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans held their annual media day Wednesday as they gear up for another season of Carolina League baseball.
The Pelicans — the Advanced Class-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs — open the season Thursday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark by hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats, a Cleveland Indians affiliate, in the first contest of a four-game series. First pitched is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach begins the season with several of the Cubs’ top young players, including No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB.com, Miguel Amaya (No. 2 by Baseball America). Amaya, who hit .256/.349/.403 in Low-A South Bend last year, will be joined by right-handed pitcher Paul Richan (No. 7 by Baseball America, No. 18 by MLB.com) and shortstop Aramis Ademan (No. 10 by Baseball America, No. 6 by MLB.com).
Ademan is one of the dozen players returning to the Pelicans from last season.
Myrtle Beach defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 9-4 Tuesday night in the Battle of the Beaches exhibition game.
