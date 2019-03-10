Braves Weekend returning to Pelicans Ballpark. Here’s who’s coming and what’s in store

Braves Weekend is back for a second season and once again the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are bringing a popular former Atlanta player to town.

Brian Jordan, an All-Star who played for the Braves for five seasons, performed as a safety for the Atlanta Falcons and is a TV analyst for Georgia’s Major League Baseball team, is scheduled to make an appearance at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, June 1 for the first of two days making up the second annual Braves Weekend.

Jordan will participate in a VIP meet and greet prior to that day’s game and be available for a one-hour autograph session during the contest.

On Sunday, June 2, the Pelicans will hold a Brian Snitker jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Snitker, the Atlanta Braves’ skipper who was honored as National League Manager of the year in 2018, was Myrtle Beach’s inaugural manager in 1999 and led the club to back-to-back Carolina League titles that year and in 2000. Overall, he went 238-179 in three seasons guiding the Pelicans.

There are a limited amount of all-inclusive Braves Weekend packages available now on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ website.

Both games’ start times will be 6:05 p.m., with the Pelicans hosting the Potomac Nationals on Saturday, June 1 and the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday, June 2. Single-game tickets go on sale March 14.

The Pelicans are in the midst of a 10-day series in which they are releasing their top-billed events for the upcoming season.