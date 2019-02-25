Dropping the mike: Liz Callaway leaving morning radio show for “best job on the planet”

Over her 5 ½ years of hosting the WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 Morning Show with Dave and Liz, Liz Callaway envied a couple of her guests in particular.
She always thought Myrtle Beach Pelicans president Andy Milovich and assistant general manager Kristin Call had the life.
Now, she is joining them.
Callaway is leaving the FM radio show she began hosting in September 2013 in favor of a couple positions with the Advanced Class A minor league baseball team – corporate marketing manager and on-field entertainment host.
“Whenever they would come in for the interview I used to be like, ‘You have the best job on the planet,’ ” Callaway said. “It was so much fun: sunshine, baseball, family, fireworks and great promotions. It was about having the best time. They always seemed happy to me. I thought, ‘I need that in my life.’ ”
Callaway said her radio co-host, Dave Priest, will remain on the show and she will continue to do part-time work at WRNN recording voice-overs and endorsements for station advertisers. She’ll also continue doing local television commercials for Conway Ford.
Callaway said she initially auditioned for and was offered the between-innings entertainment position and considered doing it in addition to her radio show, but didn’t believe the late nights and early mornings would mesh.
“When I was auditioning and I was on the baseball field and the sun was out I thought, ‘This is an amazing place to be,’ ” Callaway said. “I told Kristin if there was a full-time position to go with it I would make the leap because I would really like to work with them. This all happened within hours.”
Her morning show went on the air weekdays at 6 a.m. and Callaway said she wanted to get away from the early-morning hours, find a job with more advancement potential and take a break from daily news.
“Talking about news every day is taxing on your soul. It’s relentless on your psyche and your happiness,” Callaway said. “And the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are a staple in this community. I love Myrtle Beach and to be part of a company like the Pelicans, and even WRNN, you feel you’re really part of the fabric of the community.”
The Long Island native has a communications degree from Hofstra with a focus in electronic journalism and minors in political science and fine arts. She was a radio news director and DJ, and also advanced from salesperson to traveling sales trainer for Avon cosmetics.
She moved to Myrtle Beach in 2013 when her son, photographer Nick Balestracci, enrolled at Coastal Carolina University and she figured she was ready for a change.
She has the new Liz Callaway Show on YouTube featuring women on the Grand Strand, for which she interviews three women every two weeks in front of a live audience at Thoroughbreds restaurant, and promotes the mission of the Horry County Animal Care Center and is on the board of directors for New Directions of Horry County shelters.
