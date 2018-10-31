Pelicans extend deal: See how long Chicago Cubs farmhands will play in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have extended their Player Development Contract with the Chicago Cubs for two more years through the 2022 season, the Advanced Class-A minor league team announced Wednesday.

The Cubs also announced extensions for Triple-A Iowa, Double-A Tennessee and low Single-A South Bend. A four-year extension with Single-A Eugene through 2022 was announced in August.





“We could not be happier to extend our five affiliates through at least the next four seasons. The clubs have been wonderful partners for our players both on the field and in their respective communities,” Jason McLeod, the Cubs Senior Vice President, Scouting and Player Development said in a release. “Continuing these relationships with our affiliates is a testament to each club’s leadership, first-class staff and facilities and loyal fan bases.”

Prior to these extensions, Myrtle Beach, Iowa, Tennessee, and South Bend had been extended through the 2020 campaign and Eugene had been signed through 2018.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Pelicans recently completed a three-year extension of its lease for Pelicans Ballpark through 2021 with the City of Myrtle Beach and Horry County, which own 70 and 30 percent of the stadium and its land, respectively.

“We are delighted to continue to be a part of the Cubs family and look forward to working with the city and county in the coming months to evaluate how to assure that TicketReturn.Com Field meets the needs of Major League Baseball and the Cubs for many years to come,” Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore said in the release.

Myrtle Beach joined the Cubs organization beginning in 2015. At least one Cubs minor league team has won a league championship in each of the last six seasons beginning in 2013, including the Pelicans in both 2015 and ’16, Eugene in both 2016 and ’18 and the Arizona League Cubs in 2017.

The Pelicans, who were founded for the 1999 season, were previously part of the minor league systems of the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.