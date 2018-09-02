September callup: Deuce retires, new Myrtle Beach Pelicans mascot already in training

Deuce is done.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ second living dog mascot, Deuce, the team’s on-field best friend, has been retired by the team.
Deuce completed his 11th season with the minor league baseball team’s final home game of the season Thursday.
The English yellow lab’s first season was 2008, when he was a puppy.
Deuce delivered baseballs in a basket to Carolina League umpires during games and performed post-game victory laps around the bases. When he wasn’t entertaining spectators at games at Pelicans Ballpark, he could often be found napping in the Pelicans front office.
Deuce replaced Dinger, The Home Run Dog, another English yellow lab that served as the Pelicans’ living mascot from the team’s opening season in 1999 through 2008, when he mentored Deuce.
A replacement for Deuce has already been training this season, the team’s third yellow lab named Slider.
