Here’s what Steve Avery had to say during ‘Braves Weekend’ in Myrtle Beach

Steve Avery, a retired pitcher who was part of the Atlanta Braves’ 1995 World Series-winning team was in Myrtle Beach on Friday to take part in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ “Braves Weekend.”
While the series finale between the Pelicans and the Potomac Nationals was rained out, Day 1 of the Braves celebration went on after being moved to Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach. There, Avery greeted fans, signed autographs and shared stories from his playing days alongside the likes of Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and others.
Avery, who played from 1990-2003 - and for the Braves from 1990-1996 - also talked about a rehab stint he did with the Braves’ former affiliate in Myrtle Beach, which now is the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
Fellow former Braves great Andruw Jones is scheduled to participate in Braves Weekend on Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark assuming the weather holds up.
