DJ from iconic old-school rap group to perform following Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ game

A famed New York City DJ who worked with one of hip hops most iconic groups will be performing in Myrtle Beach this month.
DJ Hurricane, who served as the Beastie Boys’ primary DJ in the 1990s, is scheduled to perform at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday following the Pelicans’ game against the Potomac Nationals. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.
DJ Hurricane’s performance is part of a Post-Game Concert Series, which has already showcased Spinderella from Salt-n-Pepa. DJ Nabs is scheduled for the series’ third performance Aug. 2.
DJ Hurricane also was a member of groups Solo Sounds and The Afros, and he recorded three solo albums featuring well-known artists such as Xzibit, Public Enemy, Kool G Rap and Talib Kweli.
Tickets can be found at the Pelicans’ website.
Thursday’s event precedes Braves Weekend, which will feature Steve Avery and Andruw Jones and a Freddie Freeman bobblehead giveaway, at the ballpark on Friday and Saturday.
