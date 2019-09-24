Why this year’s MLB playoffs are shaping up to be perplexing for the sport

Cookie Monster sings ‘Take Me Out to The Ball Game’ at Cubs game Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster made an appearance during the seventh-inning stretch of Chicago Cubs game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 27, treating fans to a rendition of Take Me Out to The Ball Game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster made an appearance during the seventh-inning stretch of Chicago Cubs game against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on June 27, treating fans to a rendition of Take Me Out to The Ball Game.

It really pains me to say this, but, man, the St. Louis Cardinals are impressive.

Like I’ve mentioned before, I’m not a big baseball fan like I was when I was a kid — the Cincinnati Reds annually not being relevant has played a large role in that — but a quick look at the standings as the season winds down is intriguing.

As the playoff teams come more info focus, I ask: “Where’s Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs?” The answer would be “On the outside looking in.”

Wait, I forgot Mike Trout, the best player in the game. Oh yeah, that’s because he’s somehow always on the outside looking in. He plays for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim via Sacramento through Oakland, right?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Anyhow, this proves something about Major League Baseball: It’s unpredictable as the best teams on paper and the squads with the best players in the league often don’t equate to results.

In the American League, the Minnesota Twins — who probably just homered again — are in, barring a complete collapse with six games left. So likely are the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays via the wild cards, unless the Cleveland Indians — who are right on their tails — can catch one of them. The other two aren’t so surprising as the Houston Astros and New York Yankees lead their respective divisions with the best records in baseball.

In the National League, it’s those Cardinals likely taking the Central, with Milwaukee having an outside shot while sitting in the second wild card in what’s probably an insurmountable four-game lead over the Cubs. Then you have the Los Angeles Dodgers — who have the best record in the NL — and the Atlanta Braves, who have breezed through a competitive East division. Sandwich in the Washington Nationals — yeah, they really took a dive by losing Harper — and that rounds it out unless the New York Mets can miraculously find a way in.

The playoff brackets likely don’t shape up the way most would have guess at the beginning of the season. Funny thing is, I’m not sure if this is a good or bad thing for MLB. On one hand, it gives hope that smaller-market teams can get to the postseason with solid play and managing. On the other, the playoffs — which begin Tuesday — seem a little watered down when cities like Boston and Chicago are omitted.

Personally, I like it. It proves that money — though the Yankees and Dodgers are in — isn’t always the deciding factor in a league that has no salary cap. In theory — just not quite reality yet — it means my Cincinnati Reds have a chance.

It gives fans hope.

That being said, if I was betting I’d be putting my money on Houston to win another World Series title this year. The Yankees and Dodgers have been impressive, but an Astros rotation featuring Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke is a scary sight.

But maybe — just maybe — the Cardinals, Twins, Athletics or Rays — can stun the world this fall. Though unlikely, that would be fun to see.

Yes, that includes the Cardinals, who I hate mainly out of envy. It seems no matter which players they lose or what the expectations are, they are there at the end of the year playing in the postseason. It’s a model I’d love to see the Reds emulate one day.

While I won’t be rooting for the Red Birds, I’ll quietly take some pleasure if they find a way to win it all.

But for now, I say let’s go Twins, Rays, A’s and Brewers.