Cardinal sin forgiven? Why Albert Pujols’ celebrated return to St. Louis was confusing

Boy, it was quite the scene.

A slow walk to the plate, an embrace between player and umpire, a smile from an athlete in the opponent’s dugout, a wave to the crowd and a hug between player and opposing catcher. All the while, cheers and clapping were the soundtrack as standing ovations accompanied this storybook moment.

Indeed, Albert Pujols was back playing in St. Louis for the first time in eight years. The love affair only appeared stronger when Pujols hit a home run in his old stomping grounds a day later, earning a standing ovation — and a curtain call urged on by opposing players — that led to him shedding some tears.

Truly touching stuff right there, right?

Well, it is unless you dig a little deeper and realize how it was merely an example of how time has a way with healing wounds.

And the timing was impeccable.

We’re less than a week away from the NBA free agency frenzy to begin and one of the biggest questions is whether Kawhi Leonard will return to the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to its first NBA title in what was supposed to be a “rental” season. Now, with a championship banner hanging over his reported desire to go to Los Angeles (reportedly to the Clippers), the decision presents quite the dilemma.

It’s one Pujols himself is very familiar with.

Oh yes. It was eight years ago that Pujols — at the time the best player in baseball — helped St. Louis win a World Series in the final year of his contract. Surely he’d return, right?

Not so much. Instead, he bolted for the quarter-billion dollars awaiting him with the Los Angeles Angels, with whom he’s been since.

As a Cincinnati Reds fan, I despise the Cardinals — and did even more so back then when they were so good. In some ways I wanted to loathe Pujols for being such a big part of the Cardinals’ success, but I couldn’t help but respect him. I kind of thought of him as that era’s Ted Williams, one of my favorite all-time players based baseball books I’d read growing up.

In an odd way, I liked the guy. I just didn’t want to admit it.

However, I lost a lot of respect for Pujols when he left the Cards, despite the fact it brought the hated division rival back to earth. All I could think is that the guy left for the money. Back in those days you’d often hear players hide behind the “I just want to win” line — I can’t recall if he actually said something similar, however — and I figured he’d get a ton of money from the Cardinals as well and remain on a team that had potential to win more World Series titles.

In a lot of ways I was stunned by the reaction of Cardinals fans this weekend. In a day and age where Kevin Durant returns to Oklahoma City and is still booed and called a cupcake three years after leaving, I was surprised how St. Louis fans — and even former teammates — embraced his return with open arms.

In Leonard’s case, let’s suppose he leaves the Raptors. At least those fans can say he did more than expected when he was sent there in a trade he had no control over. He also wasn’t a guy who’d been the face of the franchise for several years like Pujols was.

But I think our collective outlook on players and their loyalty has changed. We are more understanding of the fact some guys go other places to chase titles or to go home or to be “the man.” Still, I think the fact it took so long for the Cardinals fans to see Pujols in person allowed time to heal wounds. Instead of seeing him still in his prime in another team’s uniform, they saw an aging Hall of Famer through a nostalgic lens.

Perhaps I’m one to hold grudges because I found the spectacle confusing. I’m not one to boo or cheer injuries or anything like that, but I also would be sitting there with the mindset that such a moment should have come in a Cardinals uniform in which the man who brought four or five titles — instead of two — was celebrated as one of the greatest Cardinals of all time.

It’s fun to dream, huh?

Heck, he’s still probably one of the best Cards of all time. However, money got in the way of what probably would have been one of the most celebrated legacies in baseball. In eight years since leaving, Pujols has seen the postseason just once.

As we prepare for an NBA offseason where players will be pondering similar decisions, let’s be mindful of just how much is at stake. Though we might not know it in the moment, offseasons can dictate legacies.

Therefore, kudos to the St. Louis fans for cheering on Pujols. Just don’t tell me you would have had the same reception if he’d returned in 2012.

For a guy I consider one of the best hitters of my lifetime, it hurts to say that in many ways this was a swing and miss.