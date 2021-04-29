Myrtle Beach Marathon

The Myrtle Beach Marathon is back. What drivers need to know about closures, traffic

About 4,000 runners will take to the streets of Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning and early afternoon for the 24th Myrtle Beach Marathon and affiliated races, and motorists will want to avoid several areas to circumvent road closures and heavy congestion.

U.S. 17 Bypass will not be affected by the marathon, half-marathon or 5k races and should be used as the primary route for north/south travel through the city.

Travel on Kings Highway both northbound and southbound will be impacted in several areas.

Vehicles on Ocean Boulevard will only be allowed to travel southbound from 82nd Parkway to South Kings Highway, and Ocean Boulevard southbound will also be closed to vehicles between 12th Avenue North and 8th Avenue North from 6 a.m. until about 10 a.m.

Guests staying in Ocean Boulevard hotels are advised to park on the west side of the road Friday night to avoid significant delays. Police officers will be positioned along Ocean Boulevard to assist with crossing the street when runners aren’t present. Parking along Ocean Boulevard will be prohibited after 1 a.m. Saturday.

South Kings Highway will be among the roads most affected. It will be closed from Mr. Joe White Avenue on the north end to Farrow Parkway on the south end from 6 a.m. until the final runner exits the Market Common area, which authorities expect to occur around 9:30 a.m.

Particularly congested intersections will be on Grissom Parkway at both 21st Avenue North and 29th Avenue North, on Kings Highway at both Grande Dunes Boulevard and 82nd Avenue North, and Mr. Joe White Avenue at Kings Highway, Grissom Parkway and Oak Street for much of the morning.

The marathon course has changed slightly this year. Runners no longer will turn off Grissom Parkway to run along Oleander Drive, and won’t leave Farrow Parkway to run on Howard Avenue to avoid most residences and businesses in Market Common.

Race distance has been added on Farrow and Granddaddy Drive to make up for the changes.

“It’s so built out there now [on Howard Avenue], it’s an inconvenience for residents and businesses in there,” said Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Henry Bresadola.

Detours and delays

The Myrtle Beach Police information line at 843-918-4636 (INFO) will provide directions for motorists to get from one destination to another from 6 a.m. Saturday until the completion of the race.

If drivers are planning to travel in the city on Saturday, marathon organizers and the city have provided these notes:

