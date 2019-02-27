What motorists need to know about road closures and traffic during Saturday’s marathon

The race course for the 22nd Myrtle Beach Marathon is unchanged from last year, so the areas that motorists will want to avoid Saturday morning and early afternoon are generally unchanged from the past couple years.
There will be a lot to circumvent in and around the marathon course, the half marathon course and the 5K course.
U.S. 17 Bypass will not be affected by marathon activities and should be used as the primary route for north/south travel through the city.
Vehicles on Ocean Boulevard will only be allowed to travel southbound with few exceptions, and guests staying in Ocean Boulevard hotels are advised to park on the west side of the road to avoid delays.
South Kings Highway will be among the roads most affected. It will be closed from Mr. Joe White Avenue on the north end to Farrow Parkway on the south end from the start of the race at 7 a.m. until the final runner exits the Market Common area, which authorities expect to occur around 11 a.m.
Particularly congested intersections will be on Grissom Parkway at both 21st Ave. North and 29th Ave. North, and on Kings Highway at both Grande Dunes Boulevard and 82nd Ave. North.
If motorists are planning to travel in the city on Saturday, take note:
- To access Broadway at the Beach, use U.S. 17 Bypass and 29th Ave. North. There will be no access to Broadway from the two Grissom Parkway entrances from 4:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Expect delays in front of Pelicans Ballpark until 2 p.m. while a temporary cross-walk is in use.
- All lanes of Grissom Parkway will be closed from 21st Ave. North to Mr. Joe White Ave. from 4:30-11:30 a.m. All lanes will be closed from 29th Ave. North to 21st Ave. North from 4:30-8:30 a.m. One southbound lane will be closed from Granddaddy Blvd. to Pelicans Ballpark from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Expect major delays when attempting to cross Grissom Parkway at 48th Ave. North, 38th Ave. North, 29th Ave. North and 21st Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Mr. Joe White Ave. will be closed to all traffic from Kings Highway to Grissom Parkway from 6-7:30 a.m.
- If traveling Kings Highway between Mr. Joe White Ave. and the southern city limit, leave before 6:45 a.m. to enjoy an open window of access.
- Expect an increasingly difficult exit from side streets and parking lots on the west side of Kings Highway from 7 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.
- North and southbound lanes of Kings Highway will experience major delays near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Ave. from 8-10:30 a.m.
- Northbound lanes entering the city on Kings Highway will experience major delays at the intersection of South Ocean Blvd. from 7:45-9:30 a.m.
- Farrow Parkway will be closed to all traffic from Kings Highway to Phillis Blvd. from 7-9:30 a.m.
- Westbound traffic on Farrow Parkway from U.S. 17 Bypass will be detoured at Meyers Ave. to Kings Highway. There will be NO access to northbound Kings Highway until 9:30 a.m. All northbound traffic from this area should use 17 Bypass. There will be access to businesses on Farrow Parkway from Shine Ave.
- Expect delays while attempting to enter or exit hotels on the east side of Ocean Blvd.
- All northbound lanes of Ocean Blvd. from South Kings Highway to 31st Ave. North will be closed from 7-10:30 a.m.
- One northbound lane of Ocean Blvd. from 31st Ave. North to 52nd Ave. North will be closed from 7-11:30 a.m.
- All northbound lanes of North Ocean Blvd. from 52nd Ave. North to 82nd Parkway will be closed from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Southbound lanes of Ocean Blvd. from 12th Ave. North to 8th Ave. North will be closed from 7-10:30 a.m.
- Grand Dunes Blvd. will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- All traffic on Kings Highway will experience major delays near the intersection of Grand Dunes Blvd. from 9-11:30 am.
- Traffic crossing Kings Highway at 82nd Parkway, 79th Ave. North, 76th Ave. North and 67th Ave. North will experience major delays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- 65th Ave. North will be closed to westbound traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Frontage Road will be closed to southbound traffic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Granddaddy Blvd. will be closed, so enter Pine Lakes Country Club from Woodside Ave.
- 48th Ave. North will be closed to westbound traffic from Grissom Parkway to U.S. 17 Bypass from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Oleander Drive will be closed to southbound traffic from 48th Ave. North to 44th Ave. North from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- 44th Ave. North will be closed to eastbound traffic from Oleander Drive to Mayfair St. from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
