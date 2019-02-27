What motorists need to know about road closures and traffic during Saturday’s marathon

The race course for the 22nd Myrtle Beach Marathon is unchanged from last year, so the areas that motorists will want to avoid Saturday morning and early afternoon are generally unchanged from the past couple years.

There will be a lot to circumvent in and around the marathon course, the half marathon course and the 5K course.

U.S. 17 Bypass will not be affected by marathon activities and should be used as the primary route for north/south travel through the city.

Vehicles on Ocean Boulevard will only be allowed to travel southbound with few exceptions, and guests staying in Ocean Boulevard hotels are advised to park on the west side of the road to avoid delays.

South Kings Highway will be among the roads most affected. It will be closed from Mr. Joe White Avenue on the north end to Farrow Parkway on the south end from the start of the race at 7 a.m. until the final runner exits the Market Common area, which authorities expect to occur around 11 a.m.

Particularly congested intersections will be on Grissom Parkway at both 21st Ave. North and 29th Ave. North, and on Kings Highway at both Grande Dunes Boulevard and 82nd Ave. North.

If motorists are planning to travel in the city on Saturday, take note: