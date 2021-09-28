High School Football
Plenty of movement in this week’s SC High School football statewide rankings
This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 28. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Riverside
7. Dorman
8. Sumter
9. Spring Valley
10. Mauldin
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington, Woodmont, Ridge View
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (18)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. West Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Indian Land
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: York, Hartsville, Lancaster, Clover, Greer, Fort Mill, North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Powdersville
9. Aynor
10. Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Seneca, Chester, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Wake Hampton
9. Christ Church
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Newberry, Andrew Jackson
Class A
1. Southside Christian (18)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Lake View
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lewisville
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Estill, Johnsonville
This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News;Tyler Cupp WHRI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow Rock Hill Herald
