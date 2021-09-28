High School Football Plenty of movement in this week’s SC High School football statewide rankings

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 28. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Riverside

7. Dorman

8. Sumter

9. Spring Valley

10. Mauldin

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Lexington, Woodmont, Ridge View

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (18)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. West Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Indian Land

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: York, Hartsville, Lancaster, Clover, Greer, Fort Mill, North Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Powdersville

9. Aynor

10. Lower Richland

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Chester, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Wake Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Newberry, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Southside Christian (18)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Lake View

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lewisville

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Calhoun County, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Estill, Johnsonville

This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News;Tyler Cupp WHRI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow Rock Hill Herald