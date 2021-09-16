Shrine Bowl All-Star football game on hold for second straight year

For the second straight year, the Shrine Bowl won’t be played.

Shrine Bowl officials announced Thursday that the annual all-star game between North and South Carolina football players would be suspended in 2021, a year after the same event was postponed because of the “challenges of COVID-19.”

“Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have continued their due diligence in trying to prepare for the Upcoming Annual Shrine Bowl Game,” game chairman Ronnie Blount said in a release late on Thursday night. “The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches, athletic staff and medical personnel.”

Blount continued: “With the Pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances, and the monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in Spartanburg, and playing the game, are those that the Board feels we cannot achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time. In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done for 83 years and provide the best game environment possible for our sponsors, players, coaches, staff, medical personnel and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”

The release said that the Shrine Bowl coaches will still select 44 players from each state in October for the recognition and achievement, and that the game is planned to be resumed in Spartanburg on Dec. 17, 2022. The decision was made after a Shrine Bowl Board of Governors meeting on Thursday night.

The S.C. North-South All-Star football game in Myrtle Beach still plans to be played.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 10:37 PM.