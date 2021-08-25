Several Myrtle Beach area high school football games have been canceled, replaced

Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson, white hat, has a pregame discussion with Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris on Friday. For The Sun News

Several area high school football games scheduled for this week have been either canceled or replaced.

Socastee High School posted on its Facebook page earlier this week that its home game against Sumter for Friday has been canceled.

Green Sea Floyds High School’s game against Carvers Bay scheduled for Friday has been canceled, according to Carvers Bay football’s Facebook page. The Trojans announced on their Facebook page that they rescheduled to play at Blacksburg-Hilda.

Aside from the game against Green Sea Floyds, Carvers Bay has also canceled its scheduled Sept. 3 game against Georgetown, according to the football team’s Facebook page.

WMBF reports that Carolina Forest has added a game at Fort Dorchester to its slate for this Friday.

None of the announcements nor reports cite a reason as to why games were canceled, but Horry County Schools has had more than 100 infections since classes started last week.

The football season began last week.