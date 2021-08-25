High School Football

Several Myrtle Beach area high school football games have been canceled, replaced

Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson, white hat, has a pregame discussion with Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris on Friday.
Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson, white hat, has a pregame discussion with Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris on Friday. T.J. Lundeen For The Sun News

Several area high school football games scheduled for this week have been either canceled or replaced.

None of the announcements nor reports cite a reason as to why games were canceled, but Horry County Schools has had more than 100 infections since classes started last week.

The football season began last week.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
