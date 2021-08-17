High School Football
First SC high school football poll is out. See which teams made list
S.C. Prep Media Football Poll
Preseason rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Aug. 17. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Northwestern
4. (tie) Dorman
4. (tie) T.L. Hanna
6. Ridge View
7. Gaffney
8. Byrnes
9. Sumter
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Hillcrest, Nation Ford, Mauldin, West Ashley.
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (7)
2. Myrtle Beach (2)
3. Greenville (1)
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Westside
8. Beaufort
9. Irmo
10. Greer
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, May River, Greenwood, Airport
Class 3A
1. Daniel (10)
2. (tie) Chapman
2. (tie) Camden
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Wren
6. Dillon
7. Chester
8. Gilbert
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Union County
Others receiving votes: Aynor, Woodruff, Clinton, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Palmetto
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (10)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Marion
4. Barnwell
5. Chesnee
6. Newberry
7. Andrews
8. Saluda
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Christ Church
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrew Jackson, Woodland, Pelion, Cheraw, North Central, Chesterfield, Silver Bluff, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Southside Christian (10)
2. Lake View
3. Lamar
4. Whale Branch
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. C.A. Johnson
10. Lewisville
Others receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Johnsonville, McBee, North/Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Allendale-Fairfax, C.E. Murray, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar
This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Tyler Cupp, WHRI; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com;James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
