Championship games for SC high school football will return to single Columbia venue

AC Flora Falcons running back Matt Pack (21) runs after catching a lateral as North Myrtle Beach Chiefs Chandler McCall (9) closes in during the first half the state championship game at Benedict College. Jeff Blake Photo

The South Carolina high school football state championships will be held at one site this year over a span of three days.

On Tuesday, the S.C. High School League’s executive committee approved that Benedict College in Columbia will be the site for all five state championship games that will be held Dec. 3-5.

It will be the first time since 2011 that all the games will be played at one venue. In that year, all the games were played at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. In 2010, South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium hosted all the games. The championships were played at both Williams-Brice and Benedict from 2012-19.

Last year, games were held at Spring Valley High School and Benedict College. Capacity for Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium is 10,000.

In April, the SCHSL executive committee passed a proposal that will change the state championship format from two to three days — and be held at one site. Tuesday’s vote determined that venue location.

A reverse rotation will be used in the future to determine which classifications play their games on which days. This year, the game schedule will look like this.

▪ Class 4A: Thursday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

▪ Class 2A: Friday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.

▪ Class 3A: Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

▪ Class 1A: Saturday, Dec. 5, noon

▪ Class 5A: Saturday, Dec. 5, 5 p.m.

The SCHSL executive committee also approved Dreher High School as the site for the state volleyball championships. Cross country championships will be at Sandhills Research Center in Northeast Columbia and swimming will be in North Charleston. A site for the state cheerleading championships will be announced at a later date.

The executive committee also approved 16-0 to keep it at five classifications for realignment 2022-24. The process of determining any realignment changes is expected to take place early September after the 45-day enrollment figures are done. The enrollment numbers are used to calculate the changes.

After the preliminary realignment model is released, schools will have a chance to appeal their classification or region they are placed. Realignment happens in the state every two years and is done to level the competitive playing field among schools. S