How North Myrtle Beach topped Myrtle Beach for first trip to state title game

The North Myrtle Beach High School football team led from start to finish en route to a 37-10 win over Myrtle Beach on Friday night to win the Class 4A Lower State title and advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history.

The Chiefs led 16-3 at the half, but the Seahawks cut the lead to 16-10 in the third quarter as they looked to swing the momentum. However, North Myrtle Beach scored a touchdown on a time-consuming drive and got another shortly thereafter when Myrtle Beach had a snap mishap on an attempt to punt, pushing the lead to 30-10.

The Chiefs will take on A.C. Flora, another newcomer to the state championship, in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Benedict College in Columbia.