North Myrtle Beach routs North Augusta, will face Myrtle Beach in Lower State final

Nyliek Livingston strolls into the end zone against North Augusta to score in the first half. North Myrtle Beach hosted North Augusta Friday night in the second round of Class 4A playoffs. November 20, 2020.

The Grand Strand’s biggest rivalry is set for a rematch, and the stakes couldn’t be bigger.

North Myrtle Beach defeated North Augusta 35-10 on Friday night in Little River to set up a rematch with region rival Myrtle Beach, which won its second-round playoff matchup over Beaufort. It will be the Chiefs’ first berth in the Class 4A Lower State final.

The Chiefs set the tone early against the Eagles, as Chandler McCall ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. North Myrtle Beach extended its lead to 14-0 in the first quarter when quarterback Cameron Freeman connected with Tyree Smith for a touchdown pass.

North Augusta managed a touchdown in the first quarter to make it a one-possession game and later cut the lead to 4 with a field goal in the second quarter. However, Nyliek Livingston added a rushing touchdown in the second frame to push the Chiefs’ lead to 21-10 at the half.

Neither team got on the board in the third quarter.

In the fourth, North Myrtle Beach’s Freeman and Tavarius Hooks each had rushing scores as the Chiefs’ defense put the clamps on North Augusta to pull away.

The Chiefs will host the Seahawks in Little River in a rematch that went North Myrtle Beach’s way 34-6 during the regular season. Myrtle Beach advanced via a 49-37 win at Beaufort on Friday.