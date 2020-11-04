Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: Beach battle of top-three teams in 4A looming

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.

Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided.

The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 6 of the high school football regular season:

PASSING

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 99-142 1,608 17

2. Brice Faircloth, Loris 48-86 623 3

3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 37-56 536 7

4. Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 27-53 525 6

5. Jake Marlow, Socastee 25-55 350 2

RUSHING

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

1. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 85-875 12

2. Noah Jones, Aynor 133-824 12

3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 71-771 13

4. Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 74-745 14

5. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 88-664 7

RECEIVING

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 33-700 9

2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 28-510 6

3. Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach 10-336 4

4. Chris Gilchrist, Loris 14-201

5. Cam Tibbits, St. James 14-169 2

DEFENSE

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

1. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach 56, 8, 3, 1, 2

2. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 54, 8.5, 0, 1, 2

3. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 52, 1, 1, 0, 0

4. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 48, 0, 0, 1, 0

5. Jacob Morgan, St. James 47, 1, 1, 1, 0

SC Top 10 Poll

The South Carolina Prep Media Football Poll shows a critical late-season matchup between two of the top three teams in Class 4A, as No. 3 Myrtle Beach travels to No. 2 North Myrtle Beach on Friday. This game is for a region championship and a home playoff game in the Class 4A bracket.

In Class 5A, Carolina Forest maintains the No. 10 spot in the ranking. Aynor holds down the No. 7 spot in Class 3A, and Green Sea Floyds wraps up its season as No. 10 in the Class A poll and will miss the playoffs after back-to-back state championships.

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. T.L. Hanna

7. Northwestern

8. Byrnes

9. Boiling Springs

10. Carolina Forest

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest

Class AAAA

1. A.C. Flora (11)

2. North Myrtle Beach (1)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Greer

5. Westside

6. South Pointe

7. Catawba Ridge

8. Greenville

T9. North Augusta

T9. Greenwood

T9. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: West Florence, Hilton Head Island, May River

Class AAA

1. Dillon (8)

2. Chapman (4)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Aynor

8. Fairfield Central

9. Oceanside Collegiate

10. Powdersville

Others receiving votes: Lake City, Hanahan, Palmetto, Chester, Union County, Belton-Honea Path

Class AA

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Chesnee

4. Newberry

5. Cheraw

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. North Central

8. Woodland

9. Marion

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes: Saluda, St. Joseph’s, Timberland, Pelion, Christ Church, Wade Hampton

Class A

1. Lake View(11)

2. Southside Christian

3. Blackville-Hilda

4. Lamar (1)

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Johnsonville

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Carvers Bay

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Allendale-Fairfax, Baptist Hill, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Branchville

Week 7 Schedule

Wilson at Carolina Forest (Thursday)

St. James at Loris

Myrtle Beach at North Myrtle Beach

Georgetown at Socastee

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

* Aynor, Conway, and Green Sea Floyds are idle this week.