High School Football

Grand Strand high school football scoreboard (LIVE updates)

By Staff reports

Conway and Socastee players warm-up before their game Friday at Conway High School.
Conway and Socastee players warm-up before their game Friday at Conway High School. Randall Hill Randall Hill/For The Sun News

Socastee

Carolina Forest 14, Socastee 0 (1st quarter)

Aynor

Aynor 0 , Georgetown (pregame)

Conway

West Florence 0, Conway 0 (pregame)

Johnsonville

Green Sea Floyds 0, Johnsonville 0 (pregame)

Hartsville

Myrtle Beach 0, Hartsville 0 (pregame)

Darlington

North Myrtle Beach 0, Darlington 0 (pregame)

Murrells Inlet

Sumter 0, St. James 0 (pregame)

Pawleys Island

Dillon 0, Waccamaw 0 (pregame)

