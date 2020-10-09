High School Football
Grand Strand high school football scoreboard (LIVE updates)
Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach 24, West Florence 14 (3rd quarter)
Aynor
Aynor 24, Waccamaw 7 (Halftime)
Sumter
Carolina Forest 14, Sumter 0 (Halftime)
Conway
Socastee 8, Conway 0 (2nd quarter)
Green Sea
Green Sea Floyds 17, C.E. Murray 12 (Halftime)
Loris
Loris 7, Georgetown 0 (Halftime)
Florence
North Myrtle Beach 21, Wilson 0 (Halftime)
Murrells Inlet
St. James 13, Lamar 12 (Halftime)
