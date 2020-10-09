Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
High School Football

Grand Strand high school football scoreboard (LIVE updates)

By Staff reports

Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach 24, West Florence 14 (3rd quarter)

Aynor

Aynor 24, Waccamaw 7 (Halftime)

Sumter

Carolina Forest 14, Sumter 0 (Halftime)

Conway

Socastee 8, Conway 0 (2nd quarter)

Green Sea

Green Sea Floyds 17, C.E. Murray 12 (Halftime)

Loris

Loris 7, Georgetown 0 (Halftime)

Florence

North Myrtle Beach 21, Wilson 0 (Halftime)

Murrells Inlet

St. James 13, Lamar 12 (Halftime)

